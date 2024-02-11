Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-49ers to win Super Bowl 58

We made it y’all, the last vestige of the 2023 season ends tonight with a celebration of teams that performed outrageously better than the Carolina Panthers. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. A handful of former Panthers are set to have a big impact on that game, not the least of which are 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and star running back Christian McCaffrey.

We already asked who you’re rooting for and who you think will win. Now there’s not much left to do but put the finishing touches on your Super Bowl spreads and consider betting the spread one last time this season.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season. Below are all of our staff picks for Sunday’s games.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.