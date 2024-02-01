Canales expects Evero back as Panthers defensive coordinator

In his opening press conference, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales put to bed one of the bigger rumors of the past week. He expects defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to return this season.

Canales says that he does expect Ejiro Evero back as DC.#Panthers@1340AMFOXSports — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) February 1, 2024

Canales went further, to say that he is “excited to learn the scheme from the inside” and referred to Evero as a “huge piece of what we’re doing here.”

Evero’s defense last season was the lone bright spot for the 2023 Carolina Panthers. He fielded a top five total defense in spite of significant, weekly injuries.

Evero was a candidate for multiple head coach positions this off season, including with the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks, but was passed over for the second year in a row. Hopefully, fielding a successful defense on an also successful team with an optimistically resurgent (I know, I know) Carolina Panthers will be just the edge that he needs to push himself over the top in the interview process next season.