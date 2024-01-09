The official Panthers general manager candidate tracker

For the first time since 2003, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire a general manager and head coach in the same year. For the first time since the foundation of the franchise, the Panthers might even hire their new general manager before their head coach. What a time to be alive.

Below is a list of candidates with whom the Panthers have requested interviews. Unlike with head coach interviews, there are fewer restrictions on who the team can interview and when during the playoffs. These interviews can begin immediately. That is the main reason why the team is expected to hire a new GM before their new HC.

Requested

Mike Disner - Chief Operating Officer, Detroit Lions

Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager, Indianapolis Colts

Mike Greenberg - Assistant General Manager, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Khai Harley - Assistant General Manager, New Orleans Saints

Champ Kelly - Interim General Manager, Las Vegas Raiders

Nick Matteo - vice president of football administration, Baltimore Ravens

Will McClay - vice president of player personnel, Dallas Cowboys

First interview

Samir Suleiman - vice president of football administration, Carolina Panthers

Brandt Tilis - vice president of football operations, Kansas City Chiefs

Second interview

Brandon Brown - Assistant General Manager, New York Giants

Alec Halaby - Assistant General Manager, Philadelphia Eagles

Dan Morgan - assistant general manager/interim general manager, Carolina Panthers