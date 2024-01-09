The official Panthers 2024 head coach candidate tracker

The Carolina Panthers are back at it again. Below is the list of head coach candidates that the Panthers have requested permission to interview.
Virtual interviews can begin immediately for internal candidates and candidates not currently employed by the NFL. Think Ejiro Evero or Jim Harbaugh, though neither have been connected with the Panthers head coach opening to date.
The team can also begin virtual interviews for coaches who work for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers today, January 9th.
They have to wait until three days after a wildcard game to interview any candidates working for teams playing in a wildcard game. In-person interviews cannot take place with coaches employed by NFL teams until January 22nd.
The list below shows a clear focus on coaches who have recently and successfully worked with top quarterback picks.
Requested
Jim Harbaugh - head coach, University of Michigan
Brian Johnson - offensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles
Conducted, virtually
Brian Callahan - offensive coordinator, Cincinnati Bengals
Dave Canales - offensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ejiro Evero - defensive coordinator, Carolina Panthers
Ben Johnson - offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions
Mike Macdonald - defensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
Todd Monken - offensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
Raheem Morris - defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams
Bobby Slowik - offensive coordinator, Houston Texans
Frank Smith - offensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins
Chris Tabor - interim head coach, Carolina Panthers
Dan Quinn - defensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys
Second interview
The Panthers are reportedly going to be interviewing Brian Callahan a second time. Dave Canales, Raheem Morris, and Bobby Slowik are all now available for a second, in-person interview as their teams are no longer competing in the playoffs. Macdonald, Monken, and Johnson all still have to wait until their team is done with post season contention to interview in-person.
