The official Panthers 2024 head coach candidate tracker

The Carolina Panthers are back at it again. Below is the list of head coach candidates that the Panthers have requested permission to interview.

Virtual interviews can begin immediately for internal candidates and candidates not currently employed by the NFL. Think Ejiro Evero or Jim Harbaugh, though neither have been connected with the Panthers head coach opening to date.

The team can also begin virtual interviews for coaches who work for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers today, January 9th.

They have to wait until three days after a wildcard game to interview any candidates working for teams playing in a wildcard game. In-person interviews cannot take place with coaches employed by NFL teams until January 22nd.

The list below shows a clear focus on coaches who have recently and successfully worked with top quarterback picks.

Requested

Jim Harbaugh - head coach, University of Michigan

Brian Johnson - offensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

Conducted, virtually

Brian Callahan - offensive coordinator, Cincinnati Bengals

Dave Canales - offensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ejiro Evero - defensive coordinator, Carolina Panthers

Ben Johnson - offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

Mike Macdonald - defensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Todd Monken - offensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Raheem Morris - defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Bobby Slowik - offensive coordinator, Houston Texans

Frank Smith - offensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins

Chris Tabor - interim head coach, Carolina Panthers

Dan Quinn - defensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

Second interview

The Panthers are reportedly going to be interviewing Brian Callahan a second time. Dave Canales, Raheem Morris, and Bobby Slowik are all now available for a second, in-person interview as their teams are no longer competing in the playoffs. Macdonald, Monken, and Johnson all still have to wait until their team is done with post season contention to interview in-person.