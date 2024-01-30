Panthers add four offensive assistants to Dave Canales’s staff

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Carolina Panthers have added four assistants to their offensive staff.

Harold Goodwin will be the team’s assistant head coach and run game coordinator. The run/pass game coordinator role has become more commonplace in the NFL, and the Panthers are jumping on that trend. Goodwin served in the same capacity in Tampa Bay since 2019, during which time they had a mostly terrible run game. That’s not super inspiring, but it’s a different situation here, so maybe it’ll click.

Bernie Parmalee joins the staff as running backs coach, and he does not come from prior jobs with Dave Canales. He’s been the running backs coach for the Jaguars since 2021, where he helped oversee the development of Travis Etienne.

Rob Moore is also an outside hire. He’ll be the team’s wide receivers coach. He had been the Titans wide receivers coach since 2018. He was there for the emergence of AJ Brown, but there hasn’t been much other talent for him to work any magic with.

Joe Gilbert comes with Canales from Tampa Bay, where he served as offensive line coach. He’ll bring his talents to the same role here, hopefully with better success. The Buccaneers have not had a great offensive line under his watch.

We don’t know what kind of work these guys do behind the scenes, so we can’t really make any definitive judgments on what kinds of coaches they are. However, none of them really have any track record of recent notable success. Hopefully they’re better coaches than their respective units’ production would imply, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.