Panthers Reacts Survey: Grading the Dave Canales hire

Late last week, the Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of Dave Canales as their seventh full-time head coach in franchise history and seventh (full-time and interim) overall head coach under team owner David Tepper. We’ve talked up a storm about him over the weekend, but now we want to know where everybody stands on the hire.

Let’s grade him.

Then we’re going to revisit a question from earlier this season. In Week 5, 66% of fans didn’t know why they were still watching this team. In Week 15, we asked if y’all intended to watch next year. This was the same week that the team fired former head coach Frank Reich, so a new coach was already in the cards. Only 58% of y’all thought you would watch.

Now we’re asking again. Do you think you will watch the season opener this year?

