Panthers expected to hire Brad Idzik as offensive coordinator

Right on schedule, the Carolina Panthers are expected to hire Brad Idzik as offensive coordinator. A limited search led the team to installing head coach Dave Canales’ self described right hand man as, well, his right hand man. The former wide receiver for Wake Forest University will now be tasked with helping his mentor build a modern offense out of spare parts and question marks.

The #Panthers plan to hire #Bucs wide receivers coach Brad Idzik as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Just 32, Idzik continues fast rise up NFL ranks. pic.twitter.com/3K0vJFVMJJ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 30, 2024

Idzik is a long time friend and confidant of Canales and was the only coach to follow the Panthers new head coach from the Seattle Seahawks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He now follows Canales again to the Panthers.

Idzik’s background is in working with wide receivers and quarterbacks, but at 32 he only has so much experience with either. What experience he has, however, will be crucial as he tries to rebuild Bryce Young’s reputation after a disappointing rookie season. Since he won’t be calling plays, Idzik’s focus will likely be split between game plan and player development. On the one hand, that’s more time to work on Young. On the other, one of last years main complaints from inside the team was that Young had too many voices in his ear. That brings us to the real selling point here: his working relationship with Canales. Their familiarity should allow the pair to hit the ground running in building their shared vision of a team. That includes their shared vision for Young’s future.