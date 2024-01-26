The Panthers have parted ways with offensive line coach James Campen

The Carolina Panthers have now parted ways with both of the coaching holdovers from the Matt Rhule regime.

As often happens when new coaches take over, the #Panthers have informed OL coach James Campen that he’s been let go, source said. One of the league’s most respected teachers, Campen could find work quickly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2024

James Campen was the offensive line coach in 2022 that Matt Rhule brought in as he tried to assemble a more experienced coaching staff during his last season as an NFL coach. Campen’s offensive line in 2022 was actually a bright spot as the season went on, when interim head coach Steve Wilks embraced the run and allowed the Hog Mollies to grind and push people around. This led to the Panthers winning more games than were expected, as they finished 7-10 and nearly made the playoffs. The development of the offensive line was promising for the team after they traded up for QB Bryce Young, however 2023 was a different story. In Frank Reich’s zone blocking scheme, every offensive lineman who didn’t get injured regressed mightily, and Bryce Young ended up taking the 2nd most sacks all time behind David Carr. Some of that was his own fault, some of that was the scheme, but in the end Campen couldn’t make it work. And now Dave Canales will move on to go get his own coach at that spot for 2024.

What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?