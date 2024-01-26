The Panthers have parted ways with special teams coach and former interim head coach Chris Tabor

It was announced on Twitter/X that the Panthers have made a decision on their 2023 interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Panthers informed their interim head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Tabor that he will not be retained despite the two years that he has left on his contract and he now is free to seek employment elsewhere, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2024

Tabor is gone. He joined the Panthers in 2022 under Matt Rhule’s last gasp for an actual NFL coaching staff instead of a bunch of his buddies from college. During his time with the Panthers, the special teams made a marked improvement from previous regimes, and I think the 2023 special teams was some of the best we’ve seen in Carolina in quite some time. The kick coverage was excellent, we saw a punt return score with no flags, and generally that unit was a bright spot for a horrible 2023 season. Tabor took over as interim head coach once Frank Reich was fired, and brought an energy and fire that made his interviews at least fun to watch. The Panthers even interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy for 2024. However, with the hiring of Dave Canales, the team has chosen to go in a different direction, and the renowned special teams coach will hit the open market.

What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?