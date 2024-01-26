 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Panthers have parted ways with special teams coach and former interim head coach Chris Tabor

The Panthers special teams unit is going in a new direction for 2024.

By Brian Beversluis
/ new
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It was announced on Twitter/X that the Panthers have made a decision on their 2023 interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Tabor is gone. He joined the Panthers in 2022 under Matt Rhule’s last gasp for an actual NFL coaching staff instead of a bunch of his buddies from college. During his time with the Panthers, the special teams made a marked improvement from previous regimes, and I think the 2023 special teams was some of the best we’ve seen in Carolina in quite some time. The kick coverage was excellent, we saw a punt return score with no flags, and generally that unit was a bright spot for a horrible 2023 season. Tabor took over as interim head coach once Frank Reich was fired, and brought an energy and fire that made his interviews at least fun to watch. The Panthers even interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy for 2024. However, with the hiring of Dave Canales, the team has chosen to go in a different direction, and the renowned special teams coach will hit the open market.

What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...