Panthers set to interview Bucs WR coach Brad Idzik for offensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to interview their wide receivers coach Brad Idzik for the role of offensive coordinator. This is a formality under league rules for the former Wake Forest wide receiver, we should all expect an announcement of his hiring as soon as the plane touches down in Charlotte.

#Panthers have requested permission to interview #Bucs WR coach Brad Idzik for their Offense Coordinator position, per sources. pic.twitter.com/S8vw01YJbl — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) January 26, 2024

Idzik is Canales’ self-described “right hand man” and is the only coach that Canales brought with him from the Seattle Seahawks when he was hired as the Bucs offensive coordinator last season. He was previously the assistant wide receivers and assistant quarterbacks coach with the Seahawks where he assisted Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf in setting franchise records in receiving. He then did the same with Mike Evans this season in Tampa.

He and Canales will be poised to remake the quarterback and wide receivers positions for the Panthers in the image of their past successes—if they can get the right talent on the roster.

Though young, the 32 year old Canales has been around football his whole life. His grandfather, John Idzik, was a long time college and NFL assistant coach and his father, John Idzik Jr., was a long time executive in the NFL, including as the general manager of the New York Jets from 2013-2014.