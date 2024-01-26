Dave Canales has signed a 6-year contract with the Panthers

The Panthers announced last night that they have officially agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales to be their new head coach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that he has signed a contract that is good for up to six years.

Panthers are giving their new head coach Dave Canales a six-year contract, per source. https://t.co/ZwF313jG7Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2024

We all know that this contract is actually good for as long or as short as team owner David Tepper’s patience lasts with Canales, but indications are good that he might make it as close to the half way point of this deal as at least Matt Rhule did of his own seven-year contract. Reports have this being a Dan Morgan/Sportsology-driven hire moreso than a Tepper love affair. That suggests that Tepper is getting closer to letting the football people make football decisions, something that most fans would welcome.

For Canales’ part, the contract length gives him some future financial security and the ability to pitch stability and patience to any potential hires he wants to make. Our own Brian Beversluis broke down some possible offensive assistant hires for Canales last night.

Meanwhile, the expectation is that Ejiro Evero will be retained as defensive coordinator, as he is just entering the second year of his three year deal with the Carolina Panthers. There may be some changes in staff on that side of that ball, but expect it to largely be Evero’s show while our rookie head coach installs the Panthers new culture and offense.