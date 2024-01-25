Looking at potential assistant coaches for new Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales

The Carolina Panthers made their decision on Thursday for their new head coach, in the young upstart offensive mind Dave Canales. While a great deal of praise is heaped on him for his stellar first season as an offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, the majority of his NFL career was spent in Seattle in various capacities. He spent 12 seasons starting in 2010 there as their wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator, and then quarterbacks coach again before leaving for the Buccaneers in 2023. He coached alongside several great names there, even winning a Super Bowl and participating in another during that span. I took a dive into their coaching staffs during that time and found some notable names he could look to tap to serve as his assistants in his first stint as a head coach.

I’m going to include their names and where I could see them fit in the 2024 plans for the Panthers. I didn’t dive too far into the defensive side, as it seems the Panthers intend to keep those coaches around from 2023 there unless current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero manages to land the very last head coaching job left in the NFL. I believe this means the defensive staff is effectively built aside from minor changes.

Darell Bevell (offensive coordinator)

Bevell spent 6 seasons right alongside Canales as the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2011-2017. He ended up being let go following the 2017 season. He’s served as an offensive coordinator and an interim head coach for the Lions and Jaguars during that time. Currently, he is the QB coach and passing game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

While the Panthers haven’t officially parted ways with current OC Thomas Brown, they have allowed him to interview elsewhere for that position, and he did get a chance to do some head coach interviews as well during the hiring period. While Canales will certainly dictate a lot of what the Panthers do on offense and likely call his own plays, he clearly would have a lot of influence from his time with Bevell in Seattle. They could bring him on in another capacity, but I could absolutely see Canales deciding to bring him on as the new offensive coordinator to help implement his vision for the offense.

Brian Schottenheimer (offensive coordinator)

Schottenheimer actually picked up the OC role in Seattle following the dismissal of Bevell from 2018-2020. Now, he is the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator following a great year for their offense (minus the playoffs of course). In this instance, it would be a lateral move for Brian as this would not be a promotion for him unlike Bevell. That means if Dallas wants to keep him, they could just block the interview. However, the Cowboys are in a bit of a flux following another loss in the playoffs and not progressing the way owner Jerry Jones would like to see, so I could see them exploring other options. Also, his name is Brian, and you can never have too many of those in your organization/sports blog.

Mike Solari (offensive line)

Solari has been an offensive line coach (along with some other roles thrown in at times) since 1987 in a professional capacity, with a stop at Alabama along the way. He coached the Seahawks offensive line from 2018-2021, which had him cross paths with Canales during his time there. Currently, Solari is the offensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys. While James Campen could return as the Panthers OL coach again, given they retained him when the team transitioned to the Frank Reich debacle regime, this could be an opportunity for Canales to bring in another person he is familiar with.

Carl Smith (quarterbacks or assistant of some kind)

Carl Smith is 75 years old and seems to have settled into his role as a quarterbacks coach or assistant head coach role in recent times. He’s been all over the league, though he worked right alongside Canales in Seattle for 8 years as a QB coach or assistant HC. This move I think would be more about giving Canales a veteran mentor that is familiar with his work. The position is currently vacant for the Panthers after they fired Josh McCown at QB coach. Maybe David Tepper gets out his checkbook and makes it worth Smith’s while.

Brad Idzik (WR coach or offensive coordinator)

I think you can just lock this one in as “probably going to happen” Idzik served as assistant wide receivers coach to Canales in Seattle from 2019-2020, and then back to that role in 2022 after moving to offensive quality control/assistant QB coach in 2021. He then followed Canales to Tampa Bay to serve as their WR coach in 2023. Per a report from PewterReport.com, Idzik and Canales are friends and Canales considers him his “right hand man”. So I’m pretty sure this dude will end up being a coach for the Panthers, the question here would be in what capacity. He may make the lateral move, or Canales may open up a position as an assistant head coach, passing game coordinator, or even offensive coordinator if the shoe fits. While I know us Panthers fans fear nepotism from two of the last three head coach regimes, pairing up a young Canales with a young Idzik wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world. Especially with some guidance from some veteran assistants.

What are your thoughts Panthers fans? Is there anyone you see out there that Dave Canales may target to assist him?