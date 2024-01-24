Panthers Reacts Survey: Grading the Dan Morgan promotion

The Carolina Panthers surprised everybody and yet nobody on Monday evening when they announced the promotion of former assistant general manager Dan Morgan to the role of General Manager/President of Football Operations. The job title suggests a yet-to-be-completed restructuring of the front office in Charlotte while the man filling it has given plenty of fans pause.

On the one hand, “the answer is on the roster” is a tough pill to swallow when that ‘roster’ accounted for a 2-15 season and one of the hardest to watch teams ever to wear the Panthers black and blue.

On the other hand, nobody knows the extent of Morgan’s responsibility for the current state of affairs, what he learned from working under Scott Fitterer, or what he intends to do differently now that he is calling the shots. Before coming to work with the Panthers in 2021, he was a highly regarded executive who cut his teeth helping to build the 2010-2017 Seattle Seahawks and the 2018-2020 Buffalo Bills. That’s about as good a resume as any other candidate had coming into this process.

How about it, Panthers fans? How do you grade the promotion of Dan Morgan this week?

