Samir Suleiman, Brandt Tilis, and the future of the Panthers front office

Last night it was reported that Samir Suleiman, the Panthers former vice president of football administration, has “parted ways” with the organization amidst their current restructuring. Suleiman and now-General Manager Dan Morgan were the right and left hands of former General Manager Scott Fitterer over the last three seasons.

Panthers front office executive Samir Suleiman is no longer with the team, per team spokesperson. David Tepper planning to bring in a salary cap and contracts official, which is Suleiman’s area of expertise.@DNewtonespn had it 1st. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 23, 2024

Suleiman was previously the director of player negotiations and salary cap manager, hired into that position in 2020 from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office. He was previously considered a rising star in the executive community and was one of eleven candidates the team officially pursued at the start of their search for a new general manager.

His departure throws new fuel on the fire that the Panthers are searching for a new numbers guy to pair with Morgan. This follows the organizational structure that the executive search firm Sportsology, who helped team owner David Tepper with this search and remains involved in the head coaching search, installed when they performed similar services for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

For the 49ers, former player John Lynch is their current General Manager and President of Football Operations while Paraag Marathe holds the title of President of 49ers Enterprises and Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Lynch is nominally in charge but basically co-captains the ship where he oversees the talent evaluation and scouting while Marathe oversees the analytics, salary cap management, and contract negotiations.

The Panthers were reportedly impressed by Brandt Tilis of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is their top target to fill a Marathe-like role in Charlotte. Because of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, the Panthers have to interview at least one minority or female candidate before offering any executive job to the candidate they have already determined is their favorite.

Expect the team to move quickly on this hire if they determine that Tilis and Morgan share a common vision for the future of the Panthers.