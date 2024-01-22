The Panthers have promoted Dan Morgan to be their new General Manager

The first major dice of the offseason has fallen, as the Carolina Panthers have promoted assistant GM Dan Morgan to General Manager and President of Football Operations. The Panthers were clearly starting to get close to a decision this week as their list of GM candidates receiving 2nd interviews had shrunk significantly from their list of initial interviews. They decided to promote Morgan, someone who was clearly being groomed for this role for the last several years.

Morgan finished up his playing career and entered the Seattle Seahawks front office as a scouting intern in 2010. From there, Morgan became the assistant director of player personnel, then to director of player personnel from 2011-2017. He then went to the Buffalo Bills and served as their director of player personnel from 2018-2020. He then joined on Carolina’s staff as their assistant GM in 2021 where he’s served ever since.

I know this hiring may not be the flashiest, but let’s remember that Dan Morgan has been being groomed for this opportunity and likely would have went on to become a GM elsewhere if not given the shot here. In addition, just because he served under Scott Fitterer’s regime does not automatically make him spoiled goods as well. Remember, the Panthers in the past allowed Brandon Beane to move on to a GM role in Buffalo after serving under Marty Hurney, worked out pretty good for Buffalo didn’t it?

As far as what this means for the head coaching search, this tweet expounds on some of it.

Currently known Panthers HC candidates who share a work history with Dan Morgan:



Bucs OC Dave Canales and Morgan worked in Seattle from 2010-17.



Morgan and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn shared 3 seasons w the Seahawks (2010, 2014-15)



Unclear how much of a factor this will be. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) January 22, 2024

Bucs OC Dave Canales and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn both shared time with Morgan in the past, so this could mean something towards their respective hires. Although, Dan Morgan was already doing the interviews for the next head coach, so this job title switch may have been more of a formality than anything.

