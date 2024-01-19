Ejiro Evero: Coaching continuity and stability for a Panthers squad that hasn’t seen it in quite some time

The Carolina Panthers are looking far and wide for their next head coach, including (admittedly less exciting) from within. Both current special teams coordinator and interim 2023 head coach Chris Tabor and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero have completed virtual interviews with the team, and both could see a second interview. While I think Chris Tabor’s interview was more of a formality, Evero is an interesting case. He’s received interest from the Seahawks and Falcons for their head coaching positions during the 2024 head coaching search, and many saw that potential in his future when he was interviewing for defensive coordinator roles in 2023.

Now, the Panthers have blocked interview requests for Evero as a defensive coordinator candidate so far this offseason, so there appears to be at least some interest in retaining him as at least their defensive coordinator. And that would make a lot of sense, if they end up hiring an offensive minded head coach, it may behoove them to keep some continuity on the defensive side of the ball, since that unit certainly wasn’t the broken one in 2023. The Panthers rush defense was suspect and they allowed the 29th most points per game, but much of that had to do with an offense that itself struggled to score points more than the defense. Given everything that happened between unfortunate injuries and under-performance by the team’s best pass rusher in Brian Burns, Evero did a heck of a job with the defense. The Panthers managed to have the 4th best yards per game allowed, 6th best yards per play allowed, and 3rd best passing yards per game allowed. And he did similar things in 2022 with the Denver Broncos.

So, why would the team hire Evero to be their head coach? Well, the answer is layered. For one, Evero comes from a very good coaching tree, something I personally did not realize until researching for this article. Evero started his NFL coaching career in 2007 as a defensive quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Jon Gruden before going to a college role in 2009. Then, in 2011 he shifted to the 49ers under Jim Harbaugh (currently a big name in the head coach search) as the quality control coach, as well as offensive and defensive assistant from 2011 to 2015. He went to the Packers in 2016 serving under Mike McCarthy again as a defensive quality control coach. In 2017, Evero went to the Rams under Sean McVay from 2017 to 2020 as their safeties coach, while also working with one of the greatest defensive coaches ever in Wade Phillips during that time. He was promoted in 2021 to be their secondary coach and passing game coordinator, where he was part of their Super Bowl winning 2021-22 squad. He then went to the Denver Broncos following that season to serve as their defensive coordinator before coming to Carolina to hold the same position after they moved on for the 2023 season to head coach Sean Payton.

To give you the cliff notes, Evero has coached under Jon Gruden, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McVay, and Wade Phillips during his time as an assistant, all of whom are some of the best coaching minds we’ve seen at times in recent history. One of the biggest things we often examine when looking at head coaching candidates is the coaching tree they’ve come from to get here, and that’s a heck of a list.

Now, Evero is clearly a defensive minded head coach, which is not what the Panthers have necessarily been adamant about going after ever since Matt Rhule’s tenure. Still, Evero becoming the head coach if they can’t land a top flight offensive head coach wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. He’s got a lot of promise and has established a much better than expected defense in both of his stints as a coordinator on that side of the ball. He would also be afforded the option to then go get whatever offensive coordinator he chooses, and I would imagine he’d let whomever that person is do their work and keep to his side of the football (aside from the general gameplan and down and distance decisions of course). The other benefit would be the team wouldn’t be experiencing a full on change that has happened twice in the prior two seasons, as Matt Rhule had to make some wholesale changes before being ousted, and Frank Reich’s short-lived regime blew up the coaching staff almost completely. This could give some stability for the Panthers young team and keep Bryce Young at least adjacent to a head coach that spent his entire rookie season right alongside him.

Is it the best hire? No, I’d be lying if I said that at this point. Does it make sense? Objectively, yes, especially if Carolina doesn’t land one of their top offensive head coaching candidates. Evero was one of the only bright spots for the Panthers 2023 season, as the defense came to play just about every game and kept the offense in them. He would be allowed to build the team in the image he sees fit, and he has a ton of experience with some great coaches to draw on. He’s young at the age of 43 for a head coach, and he likely wouldn’t meddle too much in the ideas of his new or even current offensive coordinator. I like Evero and I want to see him kept around. Returning as the Panthers defensive coordinator would be a best case scenario, but I wouldn’t be too upset if he ended up in the drivers seat. Based on his career path, he’ll end up there for a team one way or another eventually.

What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?