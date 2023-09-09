Player prop bets for Panthers vs. Falcons

Welcome to Week 1 of a new weekly series that we are bringing to you courtesy of our friends over at Draftkings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at the most interesting—or riskiest—player prop bets each week for the Carolina Panthers.

This is a series that will hopefully find its feet in the coming weeks as we get a better handle on these new look Panthers and as Frank Reich and Ejiro Evero are forced to show off more of the playbooks.

Bryce Young Pass TDs - O/U 1.5 (+185/-245)

This one’s a doozy. On the one hand, you could make a fair amount of money if Young goes off tomorrow. On the other, we have literally no idea what to expect from either Young or the Panthers game plan.

This is very much the oddsmakers having no idea what to make of Young or the Panthers either. The same goes for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons, for that matter. Prop bets for him and Young on touchdowns, passing yards, and interceptions are all close in value.

Miles Sanders Rushing Yds - O/U 56.5 (-115/-115)

Even odds here, because, once again, nobody knows what to make of the Panthers in Week 1. It’s Young’s first game and it is early enough in the season that things are still going to be pretty vanilla. I’d feel most comfortable with the over here, as both Sanders and Chuba Hubbard should see significant snaps, but you can’t go wrong either way unless you lose.

Eddie Piñeiro Kicking Pts - O/U 5.5 (-125/-105)

This pretty much rounds out the individual player props for the Panthers this weekend. I’d like to believe that the Panthers will have enough offensive production to push the over on this bet, but it really is too early to say with any confidence.

After this, there are a handful of first/last/anytime TD Scorer bets available, but those are obviously long odds with Young’s O/U passing TDs set at 1.5 and Sanders’ yards gained O/U set at 56.5. Nobody is expecting much from this game.