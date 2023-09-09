Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 1 days to go

We’re officially 1 day away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in against the Atlanta Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Since there has only ever been one Panther to wear the no. 1 jersey, today’s countdown post is dedicated to the man himself—quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton needs no introduction. He was the only first overall draft pick in Panthers history before Bryce Young and set the bar by which Young will be measured. Newton played in 133 games for the Panthers and created thousands of memories on and off the field.

Scroll on down to the comments and share your favorite Cam moment. With any luck, he and Delhomme will have some company on the Panthers quarterback Mount Rushmore soon.