Panthers Final Injury Report: Week 1 2023

The Panthers and Falcons released their Friday injury report, which can be found here. Let’s take a look at the key insights from it.

WR DJ Chark (hamstring) : did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, managed a limited practice on Friday. He’s officially out for this game.

: did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, managed a limited practice on Friday. He’s officially out for this game. WR Adam Thielen (ankle) : limited practice Wednesday, did not practice Thursday, limited practice Friday. He’s officially questionable, though I believe he’ll play Sunday and this is more about keeping a veteran’s legs fresh. He’s Bryce Young’s favorite target based on the limited preseason action we saw.

: limited practice Wednesday, did not practice Thursday, limited practice Friday. He’s officially questionable, though I believe he’ll play Sunday and this is more about keeping a veteran’s legs fresh. He’s Bryce Young’s favorite target based on the limited preseason action we saw. Everybody else: DT Deshawn Williams, S Sam Franklin, WR Terrace Marshall, and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette all got in enough practice time to not be listed with an injury tag going into Sunday’s game. They should all play as long as Carolina’s coaching staff decides to keep them on the game-day actives.

The Falcons injury report is quite smaller, as they only had 4 on the list altogether.

CB Jeff Okudah (foot) : He’s officially out for Sunday’s game, and he was listed as a starter on their first depth chart. This means Mike Hughes, Tre Flowers, and Dee Alford will be tasked with picking up whatever slack may arise.

: He’s officially out for Sunday’s game, and he was listed as a starter on their first depth chart. This means Mike Hughes, Tre Flowers, and Dee Alford will be tasked with picking up whatever slack may arise. WR Khadarel Hodge (ankle) : He logged a limited practice on Wednesday but practiced in full the last two days, gaining a questionable tag. I’d expect he will play if he gets a gameday jersey.

: He logged a limited practice on Wednesday but practiced in full the last two days, gaining a questionable tag. I’d expect he will play if he gets a gameday jersey. RB/Joker Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) : He logged limited practices all week but still held a questionable tag. Not entirely sure if he’ll play but the Falcons seem to have plans for him if he does.

: He logged limited practices all week but still held a questionable tag. Not entirely sure if he’ll play but the Falcons seem to have plans for him if he does. TE Jonnu Smith: He’s on the injury report but the Falcons listed him as not injury-related and he has no injury tags going into the game.

That’s your injury roundup, sound off below in the comments!