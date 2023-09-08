Panthers vs Falcons: Three story lines to watch

We are two days away from Bryce Young and Frank Reich’s debuts as the leaders of the Carolina Panthers. Fans could hardly ask for a better opening—with the exception of it being a road game. The Atlanta Falcons are our nearest and dearest rivals. The perfect opponent to give birth to either a legend or everlasting embarrassment.

Each week, in this space, we’re going to distill the storm of information produced by and around the NFL into the three most important story lines that you can watch unfold on the field come Sunday.

Bryce Young’s confidence

We’ll start with the obvious. Young’s debut is no less important for how obvious it is to everybody that the immediate future of the Panthers franchise is borne on his shoulders. Sometimes, it is what it is.

Every report out of the preseason paints Young as a respected leader, as somebody who is cool, calm, and collected above and beyond what is expected of a rookie. That certainly seemed to be the case in his limited preseason action.

I wouldn’t worry too much about middling stats in the first week, maybe two, in a vacuum. Middling to outright atrocious numbers, however, if Young is also looking shaky on the field would worry me greatly. Basically, if the confidence narrative breaks at first contact with the regular season then I would start reining in my expectations.

On the other hand, if Young steps out on day one with the composure of a seasoned vet? Then we might be cooking with gas. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Continuity on the offensive line

A lot of hay was made last season—and rightfully so—out of the fact that the Panthers started the same five offensive linemen at the same positions for all 17 games. Of course, both guards left game 17 against the New Orleans Saints with significant injuries.

Brady Christensen (broken ankle) has already resumed his starting position at left guard. Austin Corbett (torn ACL) is on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and will be eligible and expected to return to the active roster after the Panther’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

That means the Panthers are returning four of five 2022 starters along the line, with the fifth expected back in short order. Not to mention they are also returning unit coach James Campen, who deserves a lot of the praise for last years successes.

Forget the struggles you saw in the preseason. The Panthers know that Chandler Zavala is starting in Corbett’s stead and have had weeks at this point to get that unit ready in this combination.

Focus for now on the fact that Ikem Ekwonu is slated to start at left tackle. That will make him the first player to be the day one starter at left tackle for consecutive years since the 2013 retirement of Jordan Gross. That was a decade a whole lot of history ago.

This unit should be a strength this season.

Brian Burns

Burns is hands down the best pass rusher on this team and the best, though not as good as, since Julius Peppers retired. The Panthers are a lesser team without him on the field and they know it. They have to pay him if his demands are anywhere near realistic—which is to say so long as he isn’t asking for Nick Bosa money.

He skipped a couple practices earlier this week. He has since attended a couple more. His presence or absence on Sunday could be the biggest potential swing for the Panther’s on field performance. It would, if I had a crystal ball, affect how I felt about the -3.5 point spread that DraftKings sportsbook has up favoring the Falcons—a line that hasn’t moved all week.

Keep your eyes here, Panthers fans. We’ll keep you updated as this situation evolves.