Panthers vs Falcons: 5 questions with the Falcoholic

The Carolina Panthers are opening the 2023 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday September, 10th. That means only one thing: chaos. That’s right, the NFC South is the most chaotic division in professional football and the Panthers and Falcons are the two most chaotic teams in it.

New quarterbacks, new coaches, big name free agency additions, and plain weird luck are all contributing to this series being the absolute hardest—and yet, easiest—to predict of the entire regular season. Nobody knows that better than Panthers fans, but Falcons fans come pretty close. This week, I spoke with Kevin Knight over at the Falcoholic to see just how overblown their expectations are for this game.

Thank you for finally inviting us to the Desmond Ridder show. Do Falcon’s fans have actual high hopes for him or does this feel like your own, personal Sam Darnold situation?

I think the general vibe on Desmond Ridder is positive, but “high hopes” is probably too much. Our recent Reacts survey showed a whopping 87% of Falcons fans were at least somewhat confident in Ridder, but only 34% were “very confident”. My personal opinion is that Ridder is probably going to be a pretty average NFL starter in 2023, and will be a lot better than Marcus Mariota. He’s smart, handles pressure well, and actually has plus athleticism and arm talent. His accuracy is the most concerning part of his game—he’s good at getting the ball in the vicinity of receivers, but precise placement is hit-or-miss.

That’s why the team has surrounded him with massive targets like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, and Mack Hollins. Quite simply, Ridder just has to be a distributor for this offense to function at a high level. I’m confident he can do that, but how well he does it will determine whether this offense finishes in the teens or in the top-10.

Is there any chance that Arthur Smith has forgotten how to use Cordarelle Patterson or won’t know how to use (read: spam) the Bijan Robinson button? Asking for a Panthers defense that is busy finding itself at the moment.

There was quite a commotion when the Falcons officially listed Cordarrelle Patterson as a “J” (Joker) on the depth chart this week. That’s definitely a troll job by the staff, but there’s something to it: Patterson will have a much more versatile, hard to predict role from week to week. I still expect Atlanta’s offense to utilize heavy sets (12, 13, 21, 22) at some of the highest rates in the league and rarely put a third receiver on the field.

This will remain one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL, although I think it’ll settle more around the 55% pass, 45% run mark this season. Bijan Robinson is a special player and I’d be shocked if he wasn’t a focal point of the offense from the jump, but I’d expect Tyler Allgeier to continue to get 10-15 carries a game as well.

It feels like the Falcons have been in search of a reliable pass rusher, let alone a pair of them, since the early to mid 2000’s. How is that going this year?

I think the Falcons have made significant improvements to the pass rush this offseason, finding a number of “reliable” players that should raise the floor of the defensive front significantly. They’re still missing stars outside of Grady Jarrett, but there’s been a gigantic leap forward from 2022 thanks to the additions of Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and Bud Dupree to complement the holdovers in 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter.

With Ryan Nielsen bringing his blitz-heavy approach over from New Orleans, I’d also expect to see a lot of contribution from Atlanta’s new LB duo in Kaden Elliss (7.0 sacks in 2022) and athletic marvel Troy Andersen. This isn’t likely to be a top pass rush in 2023, but it’ll be far closer to average than the league-worst unit it’s been over the past few years.

What is the biggest offseason story about the Falcons that Panthers fans may have missed, one that might change who this team was from 2022?

Other than the massive infusion of resources into the defensive front that I touched on above, the story should probably be about the complete overhaul in the secondary. Only two starters return from 2022 in rising star CB A.J. Terrell and third-year safety Richie Grant. The rest of the unit has been entirely shuffled, headlined by veteran safety Jessie Bates III. We’ve also seen 2022 CFL signing Dee Alford take control of the slot CB job (along with punt returner) and former top-5 pick Jeff Okudah win the outside job opposite Terrell. Even the depth has been entirely changed, with veterans Tre Flowers and Mike Hughes joining fourth-round rookie Clark Phillips III to round things out. Top-to-bottom, this is a vastly more talented unit than before—although we’re still waiting to hear if Jeff Okudah will be back on the field for Sunday’s game.

DraftKings has the Falcons as bare (-3.5) favorites against the spread. What do you think the final score will be?

I really like Bryce Young and think he’s got a great shot to be a good NFL QB...if his offensive line can keep him upright. If I were a Panthers fan, I’d be absolutely terrified by what I’ve seen from the OL thus far. Adding even more difficulty to that is an already mediocre receiving corps that looks very banged up heading into the season. History is not kind to rookies in their first starts, and this Falcons team actually matches up pretty well against Carolina—particularly early in the season as the team adjusts to the new staff and schemes. Week 1 is always wonky and the Panthers and Falcons always play each other tight, but I think the Falcons come away with their first season-opening win since 2017. I’ll go 24-17, Falcons.