Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 2 days to go

We’re officially 2 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in against the Atlanta Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Since there is no current No. 2 on the roster, today we’re mourning our most recent No. 2 — wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Moore originally wore the No. 12 jersey, but switched to the No. 2 before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Sort of like how he used to wear a Carolina Panthers jersey, but got traded to the Chicago Bears as part of a package that brought the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers. Yeah, exactly like.

Moore had been the Panthers clear number one wide receiver since being drafted with the 24th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He stepped into a wide receiver unit that was still feeling the void of Steve Smith’s 2013 departure and immediately made an impression.

In his career in Charlotte, Moore started 73 of 80 games, catching 364 of 616 targets for 5201 yards and 21 touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in 2019, 2020, and 2021 with a who’s who of “who’s that?” quarterbacks and averaged 1,000 yards receiving per season across all five years of his Carolina tenure.

The Panthers have an interesting, even possibly exciting, receiving corps this season with Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr, Laviska Shenault, and Jonathan Mingo. That is more depth than they have had in years, at the very least, and all to support Bryce Young’s rookie year. Still, it really would have been something to see Moore playing with a real quarterback in the black and blue again.