Panthers Transactions Roundup: Week 1

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. This weekly column will highlight all of Carolina’s wheeling and dealing.

09/05 - Signed WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver was a 2020 sixth round pick by the Indianapolis Colts. During his three NFL seasons he has appeared in 10 games (zero starts) with four receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

09/04 - Placed OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. on injured reserve. This is a blow to the Panthers as Haynes has been a solid contributor as an edge rusher over the last couple of seasons. He has been dealing with a lingering back issue that forced him to miss most of training camp and will now cause him to start 2023 on the IR. He will need to miss at least the first four weeks of the season before a possible return.

09/01 - Signed RB Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad. Corbin played his college ball at both Texas A&M and Florida State and rushed for 1,771 yards and seven touchdowns in his college career. He went undrafted in 2022 but made the New York Giants practice squad last year.

09/01 - Signed OT David Sharpe to the practice squad. Sharpe was a 2017 fourth round pick by the the Raiders and has also played for the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens. He has appeared in 37 games throughout his career and played a total of 661 offensive snaps. Sharpe spent last season on the Ravens practice squad.

08/31 - Signed LB Chandler Wooten to the practice squad. Chandler “Woot! Woot!” Wooten went undrafted in 2022 and was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. In October 2022 the Panthers plucked him off the Cardinals practice squad and signed him to their active roster. He played in nine games for the Panthers last year with 145 special teams snaps, recording one tackle and forcing a fumble.

08/31 - Signed WR Derek Wright to the practice squad. Wright went undrafted in 2022 and made Carolina’s practice squad last year. He didn’t appear in any games last season but Carolina saw enough from him to bring him back in 2023.

08/31 - Placed TE Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve. Sullivan hit the IR due to a hip injury and is eligible to return this season. He was a 2020 seventh round pick by the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in one game as a rookie. He then signed with the Panthers in 2021 and played sparingly in three games. Then in 2022 he became a more visible part of Carolina’s offense appearing in 14 games, playing 125 offensive snaps, and contributing two receptions for 46 yards.