Panthers Reacts results: Fans mixed over whether Brian Burns deserves top-dollar contract

We asked Carolina Panthers fans this week if they thought the team should give outside linebacker Brian Burns a top-3 edge contract. Burns is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Meanwhile, fellow 2019 first round draft pick Nick Bosa broke the market for edge defenders wide open yesterday when he signed a 5-year, $170 million extension, with an eye-popping $122.5 million guaranteed. That is $34 million per year. TJ Watt and Joey Bosa round out the current top-3 with $28 million and $27 million per year, respectively.

Y’all gave a definitively mixed answer to a yes or no question. 48% of you think Burns should get Paid, while 52% think that he doesn’t warrant spending that much cap space on.

I think the argument for paying him is pretty obvious . You think he’s worth it and you want him to stay a Panther. If you voted against Burns getting the money then we would love to hear fro, you in the comments. How much is he worth to you? What is your (non tanking) vision for the team’s pass rush without Burns? I am genuinely curious.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.