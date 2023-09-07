Lions at Chiefs: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

Tonight is the official kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, with Dan Campbell’s up-and-coming Detroit Lions taking on the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The questions to be asked here are whether or not Patrick Mahomes remains superhuman (a good bet) and if Jared Goff has turned back into a pumpkin yet (anybody’s guess, right now).

This should be a good game, but not one of us is expecting the Lions to pose an actual threat tonight. Still, it’s football and the first of it since February. Welcome back.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.