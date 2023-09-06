Faces new and old named as Carolina Panthers 2023 team captains

The Carolina Panthers have named six team captains for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. The captains, who were voted on by the players, are comprised of new and old faces in this franchise. But only one of them is a rookie. They are listed below as name (number of years as captain).

Captains

Offense: Bryce Young (1), Taylor Moton (3), Adam Thielen (1)

Defense: Shaq Thompson (4), Brian Burns (3)

Special Teams: Johnny Hekker (1)

It is an encouraging vote of confidence by the team that they selected a rookie, even one with high expectations on his shoulders, as a team captain. Young is, however, the only first-time team captain on the team, even if this is Thielen and Hekker’s first time being elected as captains in Charlotte.

Thielen was a two-time team captain with the Minnesota Vikings, while Hekker was an eight(!)-time team captain with the Los Angeles Rams.

And, before y’all spend the entire comments section discussing how a real team captain wouldn’t hold out for a better contract, let me just redirect your attention to the appropriate space for that today.