Panthers Reacts Survey: Should Carolina pay Brian Burns?

The Carolina Panthers set up their biggest contract negotiation in years last season when they publicly turned own a trade offer for edge player Brian Burns. The offer was reportedly for two first round draft picks and one second round pick from the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers immediately followed that with their own offer to for a long term contract with Burns.

That was the last thing we’d heard until Burns started sitting out practices this week. Today he was also named a team captain

The edge market is on the verge of being reset, with big names from the 2019 NFL Draft like Burns and the San Francisco 49er’s Nick Bosa entering contract years. The 49ers have already reportedly offered Bosa $30M per year, topping TJ Watt’s 2021 extension that averages $28M per year.

The question in front of Panthers fans today is simple: do you think Brian Burns deserves to be paid as a top-3 edge rusher?

