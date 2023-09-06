Panthers vs Falcons: Offensive preview

It’s game week and I know everyone is looking for all the football and Carolina Panthers content they can find to hold them over until Sunday. We got some of that content for you right here.

We don’t really know what the Panthers offense is going to look like yet. The disastrous Matt Rhule tenure and subsequent interim fallout is all gone. It’s been replaced by head coach Frank Reich and first time offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Their offense is led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young, whose top three wide receivers, starting running back, and starting tight end all played for not the Panthers last season. The offense is one big mystery box.

They play a similarly refreshed Falcons defense to kick off the season. The Falcons defense was rather inept last season, so they used a hefty chunk of cap space to bolster the unit. They solidified their front line with Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and Bud Dupree. Kaden Elliss should be a sneaky good signing at linebacker while Jessie Bates III and Jeff Okudah bring some juice to the secondary. They’re led by a new defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.

With all that newness, we do our best to lay out what to watch for when the Panthers offense is on the field.

Keep Bryce Young protected. The Panthers offensive line had its fair share of struggles in the preseason, and that’s not what you want to see when teams are generally not scheming much and letting their guys go mono y mono against the competition. The Falcons invested heavily in the defensive front in the offseason, and if it clicks, the unit could be a tough one to handle. Grady Jarrett has frequently given the Panthers fits, and while they’re both past their prime, Dupree and Campbell could still pose problems if the offensive line isn’t gelling. The offensive line needs to be better than what we saw early in the preseason, and this is a fair opening test for them.

While Young is as cool as they come, there will undoubtedly be a few jitters going into his first professional game. The Panthers should be extra cognizant of getting him going early on with a few easy completions to get the offense moving and get his confidence up. It’d be a nice to see a couple of quick throws right out of the gate to try to catch the Falcons off guard and to get Young going before he even has a chance to feel the moment. I’d expect to see a couple stick routes or crossers to Adam Thielen or Hayden Hurst real quick just to get a rhythm going. Put pressure on the perimeter of the Falcons defense. The middle of the Falcons defense looks tough from the front three all the way back to Jessie Bates at safety. However, the outside looks exploitable. AJ Terrell was an All Pro two seasons ago but didn’t have nearly the same impact last season. Jeff Okudah has strong pedigree as a former third overall pick, but he’s yet to actually be good in the NFL. He got benched midway through the Panthers game against the Lions last season due to his inability to slow down runs coming his way while also getting burnt on a couple of pass plays. The Panthers might want to go back to that well.

The Panthers have every shot to put up a good score on the Falcons. The Falcons defense looks much improved on paper, but they probably added stronger names than football players given where much of their offseason acquisitions are in their careers. It’s a good chance for Bryce Young and the rest of the new look Panthers to get off to a strong start.