Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 4 days to go

We inch ever closer to the start of the regular season. There are only four days to go, which means today is devoted to number four on the Carolina Panthers, kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro wasn’t supposed to be the guy. The Panthers found a gem in Zane Gonzalez during the 2021 season, and he looked poised to be the team’s kicker for the foreseeable future. However, a quad injury sustained during pregame warmups in the preseason derailed all of that. He ended up missing the entire season due to that injury. To fill in for their now departed kicker, the Panthers went to the kicker scrap heap. That’s where they found Pineiro after he was discarded by the Jets.

Pineiro had two high profile misses during the Panthers overtime loss to the Falcons in Week 8 last season, but other than that, he was absolutely stellar. He finished the season having converted 33-of-35 field goal tries and 30-of-32 extra points. He was fourth in total field goals made and first in field goal percentage among players that played close to all of their team’s games.

Pineiro doesn’t have the strongest leg, but it’s not a weakness and he’s got more than enough accuracy to make up for it. He proved himself a weapon last season, and he’ll be leaned on again by an offense that may struggle to score in close with a rookie quarterback. The Panthers were fortunate to find Pineiro when they did, and now it looks like their kicker position is set for a good while.