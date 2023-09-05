Risers and Fallers: The Panthers Preseason Roundup

It has been an offseason full of change for the Carolina Panthers, and that’s a good thing for a team that has gone just 29-53 (.354) over its last five seasons and hasn’t made the postseason since 2017. As the Panthers look to reverse their fortunes they’ve brought in a new coach, a new quarterback, and a host of new faces. Let’s see who has risen and who has fallen leading up to the kickoff of the 2023 season.

Risers

GM Scott Fitterer. No position in football is more important than quarterback, and Fitterer traded up in the 2023 draft to finally land the Panthers franchise QB in Bryce Young. In exchange for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft the Panthers GM traded away No. 9 (2023), No. 61 (2023), their 2024 first-round pick, a second-round pick in 2025, and stud wide receiver DJ Moore. This move was an absolute must-have for the franchise. Over the last five years Carolina’s leading passers have been Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield, and something clearly had to change. Fitterer made a bold move rife with risk, but it was the right move to make.

QB Bryce Young. Speaking of the Panthers rookie quarterback, the former Alabama star has done everything right this offseason. He has been praised for his intelligence, poise, and maturity. He seems to have ingratiated himself with his teammates and the coaching staff. He attempted just 24 passes in the preseason so his body of work in the NFL is quite limited and he is undersized, but he has done just about everything right since the draft.

OG Chandler Zavala. Carolina invested a fourth round pick in guard Chandler Zavala from NC State. The 6-foot-3, 322-pound mauler was highlighted by several outlets as the Panthers steal of the draft. Starting guard Austin Corbett is still recovering from his ACL injury suffered in Week 17 last year and isn’t ready to return yet. Zavala has earned the starting position with Corbett still on the mend. Any fourth-round pick who starts Week 1, regardless of the circumstances, is definitely a riser.

LT Ricky Lee and LG Nash Jensen. Shout out to Lee and Jensen for rising from 2023 undrafted free agent to making the 53-man roster! Not only did both of these guys defy the odds by making the roster, they did so without the advantages of coming from top-tier football factories. Lee played his football locally at North Carolina A&T while Jensen played at North Dakota State. Well done, fellas!

Fallers

OG Deonte Brown. The former Alabama lineman was a Panthers sixth-round pick in 2021 but through two seasons has struggled to establish himself in Carolina. He has played just 30 offensive snaps in his career and was relegated to the practice squad this season.

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver. The fourth-year pro was a seventh-round 2020 pick by the Panthers and over the last three seasons established himself as a key special teams member. He played in just three games last year after landing on the injured reserve. He was released by the Panthers this offseason and then signed to the practice squad, so he has taken a step backward heading into the fourth year of his NFL career.

DB Eric Rowe. The Panthers signed Rowe this past offseason on a one-year deal and the versatile veteran seemed to have a clear path to not only make the 53-man roster but to be a regular contributor. Over the past four years with the Miami Dolphins he started 39 of 63 games and racked up 299 tackles. Instead, the Panthers recently waived Rowe and signed him to the practice squad. He’ll turn 31 in October so being relegated to the practice squad is definitely a fall for the ninth-year veteran.