Panthers place Marquis Haynes on IR

Marquis Haynes has been placed on injured reserve with a back injury that has haunted him through training camp. He was listed as Justin Houston’s backup on the Carolina Panthers first unofficial depth chart.

Panthers placed veteran edge rusher Marquis Haynes (back) on IR. He missed nearly all of camp, returned to practice briefly last week, then was out again.

No corresponding move yet; roster at 51. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 4, 2023

Haynes was a fourth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Panthers. He signed a two-year contract extension in March of 2022 and was expected to provide the Panthers with some of their highest quality edge depth this year. Yetur Gross-Matos and Amare Barno are the next most experienced back ups on the team.

He has played in 64 games with the Panthers, starting one if them. He has recorded 83 tackles, 15 for loss, 13 sacks, and one touchdown. Five of those sacks and the score csme last season. That may not seem like a lot over five seasons, but Haynes has been a low volume player capable of producing with limited opportunities.

There has been no corresponding roster move.