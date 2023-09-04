Panthers vs Falcons: Week 1 opening odds

It’s officially Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season, folks. We made it. To kick things off, let’s take a look at the opening odds for the Carolina Panthers opening game against the Atlanta Falcons.

This could be the first of many match ups in a long rivalry between Bryce Young and Desmond Ridder, or it could be the first game in many in which Young gets an opposing quarterback fired for looking bad by comparison. There are not other options here and I am confident the odds will reflect that.

Week 1

Spread

Panthers: +3.5

Falcons: -3.5

O/U

39.5

Moneyline

Panthers: +160

Falcons: -192

Remember that home field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Falcons, in this case—three points on the spread. The Falcons being favored here by -3.5 translates to them being favored by -0.5 points on a neutral field. That is all to say that this game is basically a tie and, as per usual, nobody knows how to predict the Panthers and they are thus unwilling to take any big risks around them.

