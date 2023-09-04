Monday Morning Optimist: A new season begins

I started writing this as an attempt to understand the soul of the Carolina Panthers franchise. There is an odd intersection between decades of poor management and leadership and the Keep Pounding mantra that has provided so much inspiration to both the team and the wider community. I did that as Ron Rivera’s career was waning in Charlotte and I did that from the start to the finish of Matt Rhule’s illustrious tenure. I may do that again as Reich’s stewardship of the Panthers evolves, but I’ve decided against doing it now.

Instead, let’s all sit with hope. Hope is the basis of optimism, before you get tangled up in the connotation of expectation that comes with it. Optimism, as this column has always constructed it, is built and sold by evidence.

This player looked good, despite how the team performed.

That coaching decision was a bright spot in a sea of bad calls.

We have very little of that at the moment. New head coach Frank Reich has a history as a head coach. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young certainly saw his share of big moments as the quarterback at Alabama. But they’ve never worked together. In fact, much of this staff and these players have never worked together before.

There is something inherently alchemical about a new football team being put together and asked to do new things together. We can’t truly know much about what is going to happen this week, let alone this season.

So let’s set aside, even if for just a moment, the expectations that we have spent an offseason forming. Let’s forget the foundations we have built our optimism upon and remember, instead, the soul of the concept. Hope.

I have optimism for the Panthers’ 2023 season because I hope they are better than last year. Than the year before. Than ever before. That is a hope that can’t be built on any evidence because the Panthers have never given consistent indication of their ability to sustainably improve on their past iterations.

I can’t call it a new hope. For one, Disney’s lawyers are better than mine. For two, it’s a hope that I’ve nurtured almost every season. It rarely lasts. It might not last this year. But, at least the whole team feels fresher this season. Sure, we might not know much about how Reich and Young will work together, but that works both ways. There is nothing to say they won’t be a rare pairing of minds that takes the league by storm.

The realist in me wants to pop in and say how unlikely that is, but that’s not the point. The point is that I can have hope this week and the only people who can change that are on the Carolina Panthers—and they are working very hard to keep all our hopes alive.