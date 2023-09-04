Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 6 days to go

We’re six days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 6 on the roster — running back Miles Sanders.

Signing Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract ($13 million guaranteed) this past offseason was one of GM Scott Fitterer’s most significant moves. After parting with Christian McCaffrey last year the Panthers needed a long-term solution at running back that walks that fine line between getting quality play at a reasonable cap hit. By signing a 26-year-old Pro Bowler to a contract with an average annual salary of $6.4 million, Fitterer seems to have threaded that needle.

Sanders was a 2019 second round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles and had four productive seasons in Philly. Over his first three years he averaged 61 rushing yards per game on an impressive 5.1 yards per carry.

But it was last year, Sanders’ fourth NFL season, when he made the leap to Pro Bowler. In 2022 he rushed for 1,269 yards on 4.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. His rushing output ranked fifth in the league trailing only Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and Saquon Barkley. Based solely on rushing, the Panthers just landed one of the NFL’s best ballcarriers.

Now, in Philly Sanders had the advantages of playing with a Pro Bowl quarterback in Jalen Hurts with a great offensive line opening holes for him. The hope in Carolina is the Panthers can at least somewhat replicate those conditions in his new home.

While a couple of years have passed since Sanders’ 2019 draft combine performance, his results highlight the athleticism that has led to his NFL success. His Relative Athletic Score of 9.48 included a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash, so he’s got breakaway speed. You can jump to the 3:59 mark in his 2022 highlight video to get a sample of his ability to hit the turbo button when he’s in open space. He’s also a patient runner with good vision who’s willing to let holes open instead of just running headlong into the scrum at the line of scrimmage.

Miles Sanders will play a key role in the Panthers offense, especially as the team breaks in a rookie quarterback. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in his debut season with the Panthers.