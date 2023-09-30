Player prop bets for Panthers vs Vikings

Welcome back to Week 4 of our new weekly series that we are bringing to you courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at the most interesting—or riskiest—player prop bets each week for the Carolina Panthers.

Bryce Young is back. Will he have similar success to Andy Dalton against a similarly middling pass defense? Let’s take a look at that and more as the Panthers get ready to take on the Minnesota Vikings:

Bryce Young Pass Yds - O/U 215.5 (-115/-115)

Similarly to last week, these aren’t odds to make or stake your fortune on, but they give an interesting idea of how e-Vegas feels about the Panthers’ offense, the Vikings’ defense, and Young’s development. The over/under is set at 60 yards more than Young has managed in either of his games to date.

Last week’s inclusion of Chark as a full time player helped to open things up for Dalton. That got the yards flowing on a couple of drives—combined with Dalton’s career high 58 pass attempts. The Panthers figure to be trailing at some point tomorrow and they have yet to not abandon the run in those situations. This feels like a safer bet on the over, assuming Young’s ankle is actually 100%.

Brian Burns Sacks - O/U 0.25 (+114/-145)

Draftkings really thinks that Burns is going to sack Kirk Cousins zero times. Cousins, as a reminder, leads the league in pass attempts with an impressive 46 attempts per game. The Vikings offensive line is no slouch, and Burns will certainly be a focus of their blocking schemes, but just off of sheer volume you have to imagine Burns getting at least half a sack.

Eddie Piñeiro Kicking Pts - O/U 5.5 (-115/-115)

Once again, one of the safest bets on the Panthers is likely to be Eddie Piñeiro scoring points. He missed what would have been a career long 55-yard attempt against Seattle last week, but has otherwise been automatic for the Panthers. That’s a heck of a thing for a team that often gets stopped short of the goal line. Once again, bet the over here.