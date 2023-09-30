Cat Scratch Reader’s Week 4 picks, powered by Tallysight

Entering Week 4, the 0-3 squads have dwindled to the Denver Broncos, the Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers, and the Minnesota Vikings. The Panthers are hosting the Vikings while the Broncos are visiting the Bears. Because ties are counted as half-wins there is the technical possibility that Week 5 of the NFL season could open with no winless teams. Unfortunately, the more likely outcome of this weekend is that there will be two winless teams remaining in the NFL.

Our picks are unanimous in having the Panthers as one of those teams.

Outside of that, there is only mild dissension amongst us on some of the games. Nearing the end of the first quarter of the 2023 NFL season, we have a decent idea who most of these teams are. Surprise development trajectories, such as those sold by the Panthers coaching staff, or game-changing injuries, such as those experienced weekly by the Panthers roster, are the most likely drivers of change for any given team from here out.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season. Below are all of our staff picks for Sunday’s games.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.