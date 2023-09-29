Panthers vs Vikings: Final Injury Report

The Panthers released their final injury report today. Let’s take a look at the outlook for both teams.
Panthers Injury Report
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - Out: This comes as no surprise, as earlier this week it was reported they expected Woods to miss a decent amount of time. Apparently not enough to stick him on injured/reserve however. This means Sam Franklin Jr should get the starting nod opposite Vonn Bell, though the Panthers may elect to use Chinn a bit at safety too. I’ve been very impressed by the plays I’ve seen Franklin make in the preseason and as a part of the safety rotation, and I hope he gets a chance to show out here.
- RB Miles Sanders (groin), LB Frankie Luvu (hip), WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion) - Questionable: While Sanders and Luvu both only got in limited practices this week, I have a feeling they’ll both play on Sunday. The Panthers have been extremely cautious with Sanders as far as injuries this offseason. WIth Frankie Luvu, while the team hasn’t said anything, both Kamu Grugier-Hill and what Joe Person called a “league source” do not expect him to miss time. Still, both are questionable so there’s no guarantee. As far as Mingo goes, he is in the concussion protocol and I tend to trend more pessimistic with him. That should open up more opportunities for Terrace Marshall and others.
- QB Bryce Young (ankle), CB CJ Henderson (ankle) - No Injury Designation: There were several names that landed on the injury report and ended up not having a designation today, so I grabbed the two I felt there were some questions about this week. Bryce Young is going to start on Sunday at QB. Hopefully a matchup against a worse defense than his first two games will give him a chance to build confidence and momentum. Then, there’s CJ Henderson. I know Panthers fans aren’t exactly thrilled about him, but their CB depth is very thin and he got knocked out of Sunday’s game. Having him will prevent them from having to play guys who might not even be active if the team was fully healthy.
Vikings Injury Report
- S Lewis Cine (hamstring) - Out: The only player listed as out for the Vikings is a backup safety who doesn’t appear to have gotten a whole lot of meaningful playing time in his career.
- OLB Marcus Davenport (Ankle), C Garrett Bradbury (Back), QB Jaren Hall (personal) - Questionable: Marcus Davenport managed to log a full practice on Friday, so in my mind he’s more than likely to be good to go. Bradbury only logged limited practices, and a back injury can linger, so we’ll see there. If he can’t go, it appears Austin Schlottmann would be the center in his stead, giving the Panthers interior pass rush a leg up. Jaren Hall is their 3rd QB, so unless the Panthers pull an Eagles and manage to hurt both of the Vikings other QBs, that one likely doesn’t matter.
- CB Byron Murphy (hip) - No Injury Designation: The Vikings also had several names pop up on their report that ended up with no designation, though most of the ones who are starters weren’t really in doubt. Murphy logged a full practice on Friday and is good to go on Sunday for the #AdamThielenRevengeGame.
What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?
Loading comments...