Panthers Transactions Roundup: Week 4

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. Here are the transactions that have taken place so far this week as the Panthers prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

09/26 - Signed WR Matt Landers to the practice squad. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Landers has great size. He bounced around during his college career between relatively unimpressive stints at Georgia and Toledo before transferring to Arkansas for his final college campaign. In 2022 with the Razorbacks he reeled in 47 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.

He went undrafted in 2023 but latched on as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks released him from their practice squad on September 20th and the Panthers signed him six days later. The good news for Panthers fans is Landers was just named among CBS Sports’ best practice squad players. Here’s what Chris Trapasso had to say about him:

“Landers landing in Carolina after inexplicably spending a few days as a free agent? Totally disrespectful to a 6-foot-4, 200-pound high-level producer in the SEC with sub 4.40 speed. And Carolina needs all the receiving reinforcement it can get. Adam Thielen can’t carry the passing offense every week like he did last Sunday. Landers is a field-stretcher with enough power through press coverage to combat physicality at the line. Call him up, Frank. Then you’ll have a nice little Sunday in Week 4.”

9/26 - Saints signed QB Jake Luton to their active roster. The Panthers originally signed Luton back in July then waived him during final roster cuts. Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad on September 20th. The Saints then swept in just a few days later and signed him to their active roster in the wake of Derek Carr’s injury.

09/24 - Activated CB Dicaprio Bootle via standard elevation. The 26-year-old former Nebraska Cornhusker was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster just before last Sunday’s game at Seattle. He didn’t play any defensive snaps, but he did play 27 special teams snaps and was credited with one tackle. Prior to joining the Panthers he spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs where he appeared in seven games with 11 tackles.