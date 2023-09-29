5 Qs with the Daily Norseman

Bryce Young is likely back under center on Sunday with the opportunity to face the weakest defense he’s seen yet. The Carolina Panthers finally put forth an average offensive effort last week against a similarly effective Seattle Seahawks defense. To find out if the Minnesota Vikings would be as welcoming as we hoped and to learn just how wrong the good people of Minnesota are about the concept of ties in the National Football League. Read on to find out his opinion on all of that, plus bonus info on which receivers to watch out for not named Justin Jefferson.

First things first, welcome to Adam Thielen’s “revenge game,” a concept that might mean more if the Panthers offense were capable of convincingly threatening any one. What’s it going to be like for Vikings fans to see Thielen lined up in another uniform?

It’s going to be a little strange seeing Thielen out there in blue and silver instead of purple and gold, that’s for sure. After a decade of hearing the Adam Thielen Story (DID YOU KNOW HE WENT TO COLLEGE ON A $500 SCHOLARSHIP), it was bittersweet to see him move on this offseason, but most fans believe that it was ultimately the right move for the Vikings to make. He had slowed down a bit over his final couple of seasons in Minnesota, and while he was still a threat his role in the offense had diminished. I’m sure he’ll be trying to get a measure of revenge against his former team, and given the state of the Vikings’ secondary he might get it to a degree.

The Panthers are fielding a severely battered defensive backfield, with Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods out for at least several games and Horn’s replacement, C.J. Henderson, coming off of his own ankle injury. Is there any chance that Kirk Cousins would throw the ball to Adam Thielen out of habit if the Panthers fielded him as a defensive back on Sunday?

If the Panthers want to put Thielen out there as a defensive back, I think the Vikings would welcome that, yes. But, in all seriousness, Cousins has been pretty darn good this year. He went into Week 4 leading the NFL in passing yardage and has a 9/2 TD-to-INT ratio. . .and both of his interceptions came at the goal line and should have been caught so it should be 11/0. The big criticism of the offense at this point, from most fans, is that they have not been aggressive enough in pushing the ball downfield. Last week, the Chargers came into the game with the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the league and the Vikings’ first quarter play calling consisted of eight runs and four passes, which seems weird. If the Vikings want to be successful, given the state of their defense, they really need to try to up their aggressiveness on the offensive side of the ball.

The Panthers are similarly fielding a battered offensive line, with both starting guards (Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen) currently out for injury and their replacements having been shown to be a jumbled mess. Their starting center (Bradley Bozeman) and right tackle (Taylor Moton) also snuck their way onto the injury report this week, though both are expected to play. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are a bottom ten team in pressure percentage per Pro Football Reference. This is a classic case of a moveable object meeting a stoppable force. What are you expecting to happen here?

The pass rush for the Vikings has been a bit strange. They’re currently blitzing at a higher rate than any other team in the league thanks to new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but they’re not getting home that frequently because it seems like nobody outside of Danielle Hunter can win an individual pass rush rep. Hunter has been very good in the early part of this season with five sacks, but the rest of the pass rush has been almost non-existent. I’m guessing the Panthers are going to have to devote extra attention to Hunter, wherever he lines up on the field, and then it’s going to be up to some of the other players on that side to get to the quarterback. Will it happen? If the first three games are any indication, I’m not terribly optimistic.

Kirk Cousins is leading the NFL in passing yards and passing attempts per game. Who on the team not named Justin Jefferson is catching those passes and who would you like to see get more opportunities against the Panthers aforementioned wounded pass defense?

The primary non-Jefferson target has been tight end T.J. Hockenson, who the Vikings acquired from Detroit at last year’s trade deadline and recently gave a big-money contract extension to. He’s going to be the primary target in the middle of the field for the Vikings. As far as who I’d like to see get more opportunities, that distinction goes to rookie Jordan Addison. For some reason, he’s not getting as many snaps as veteran K.J. Osborn, despite the fact that Addison has been incredibly effective over the course of the first few games while Osborn. . .not so much. I’m guessing it’s just a matter of time before Addison finally starts getting more reps than Osborn, but I think a lot of us would like to see that sooner rather than later.

Draftkings is predicting a Vikings win by less than a touchdown on the Panthers home turf. At 0-3, both teams are in desperate need of a win and one of them is likely to walk away with one. Who do you think pulls themselves together enough for a win on Sunday and why would that be better than both teams walking out 0-3-1?

I really think that the Vikings can finally get their stuff together long enough to come out of this game with a victory. They’ve been close in their first three games, losing each by single digits (after going a record 11-0 in one-possession games last season). If the Vikings can stop turning the ball over long enough, they should be able to move the ball down the field against the Panthers’ hobbled defense. I think the Adam Thielen Revenge Game™ will not have a satisfying conclusion for him or for Panthers fans, unfortunately for them. I think the Vikings will get it done by a score of 27-20. Oh, and everyone hates ties, except when it comes to draft tiebreakers.