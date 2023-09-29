Panthers vs Vikings: 3 storylines to watch

Bryce Young is expected to return to the lineup this weekend as the Carolina Panthers host the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium. This will represent the softest test that Young has faced, just one week after the Panthers offense highest point output of the young season under back up quarterback Andy Dalton. Expectations are high once again for the rookie.

It’s not all on Young, though, as the Panthers offensive inefficiencies are at least as much on their anemic running game as they are on a poor passing attack. The team overall has a dismal track record on first downs, too often putting the team behind the sticks after a negative first down play or a penalty that they then cannot recover from.

All of these problems, of course, are interrelated. Once the team shows sustainable improvement somewhere then they should start showing remarkable improvement everywhere. The question before is whether or not the Vikings are the team who will allow the Panthers to finally gel on offense.

Here’s what I’m watching for on Sunday:

Second down distances to go

This is the biggest thing holding the offense back, regardless of who is at quarterback. Opposing defenses have been feasting on an injured Panthers offensive line because they have too often been forced into obvious passing situations on 2nd or 3rd and long.

Negative yardage rushes, sacks, and plenty of presnap penalties have all contributed to this situation. For one, not playing at Century Link Field this weekend should help. For two, this has hopefully been an emphasis of the team’s game planning. It should improve.

I don’t particularly care how this gets better so long as it does. If the first half sees the Panthers overcoming a lot of 2nd and 10+ or 3rd and 7+ situations then don’t expect them to win, even if they enter halftime with a lead. The second half will likely be another train wreck. Alternatively, if the Panthers are converting on a lot of second downs or even third and shorts then we can maybe, just maybe, hope for the team’s first win of the season.

Jeremy Chinn’s usage

The Panthers occasional star defensive back has been largely quiet outside of a couple plays this season. The Panthers have also lost a significant portion of their starting secondary. There is a talent vacuum on the defense that Chinn needs to step up and fill.

His first game against the Vikings, in 2020, saw him score back-to-back touchdowns in less than ten seconds. It would be foolish to expect an exact repeat of that triumph, but the stars are aligning for him to do something this week. After all, with both Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods out, somebody is going to have opportunities to make a play.

Big highlights from Chinn should translate to altogether better defensive effort. An absent Chinn is going to require somebody like C.J. Henderson or Sam Franklin, Jr to step up. I’d bet on Chinn.

Can Young forge deep connections?

Assuming the offense has manageable downs and distances and assuming the D.J. Chark’s speed helps to open things up even a little bit for the rest of the Panthers passing game, then the next leap forward in front of this offense is proving Young’s ability to threaten a defense with the deep ball. Small assumptions, no big deal, etc.

Part of why the offense was more successful against the Seahawks was because their safeties had to respect the deep ball. So far, Young has shown his worst accuracy of the season on attempts more than 15 yards down the field.

There will be a couple of open shots for Young to take on Sunday. Does he try? Does he connect? These questions will tell us a lot about what we can expect from Young in the short term. If the answer is no to either then the story of Young’s development into a franchise quarterback will most certainly be slower than Frank Reich initially sold to fans.

In that case, bet the under in any Panthers game Young starts this season until he shows improvement.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.