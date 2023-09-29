Panthers vs Vikings: Offensive preview

The Carolina Panthers offense has trended up each week. They’ve gone from 10 to 17 to 27 points. Unfortunately that hasn’t translated to wins, but at least there’s something enjoyable to watch at the moment.
That uptick in production has coincided with the schedule easing up. The Saints are a very good defense. The Falcons have been better than expected in that department, while the Seahawks have been relatively weak. The Panthers offensive performances have directly correlated with the opponent’s defensive efficiency.
If that trend holds true, then Week 4 will be another decent showing for the group. The Vikings defense is bad again this year; they’re 26th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed per game. They were just torched by Justin Herbert for over 400 yards passing and allowed wide receiver Keenan Allen to throw a 49 yard touchdown pass. They limited the Chargers on the ground, but that’s probably more a product of Austin Ekeler’s absence than a stout run defense.
So how do the Panthers take advantage.
- Get Miles Sanders going. The Vikings were torched by DeAndre Swift of the Eagles in Week 2. He carried 28 times for 175 yards and wasn’t stopped for a loss a single time. The Panthers offensive line has struggled to get push in the run game so far this season. This is a good opportunity to build some momentum on that front and get Miles Sanders lanes to run through. Maybe that’ll help the Panthers stay ahead of the sticks, which they struggled mightily with in the first two games of the season.
- Attack the outside in the pass game. The Chargers torched the Vikings in the pass game, and they did that by attacking them almost exclusively on the edges. Justin Herbert hit a few deep passes, but the pass game was largely focused on quick hitters to the outside. That’d be a good way to get Bryce Young into a rhythm since he’s seemed a little skittish throwing over the middle and he hasn’t been given much time. Adam Thielen should get another heavy dose of targets while Young should try to hit a couple of deep shots to DJ Chark.
- Give extra attention to Danielle Hunter. Hunter has five sacks through three games, which is obviously a problem. However, as our pal Spenser pointed out on the podcast, the next highest sack total on the Vikings defense is 0.5, shared by two players. They have one total non-Hunter sack. There’s no reason to not keep Young protected this week.
