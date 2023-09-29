Panthers vs Vikings: Offensive preview

The Carolina Panthers offense has trended up each week. They’ve gone from 10 to 17 to 27 points. Unfortunately that hasn’t translated to wins, but at least there’s something enjoyable to watch at the moment.

That uptick in production has coincided with the schedule easing up. The Saints are a very good defense. The Falcons have been better than expected in that department, while the Seahawks have been relatively weak. The Panthers offensive performances have directly correlated with the opponent’s defensive efficiency.

If that trend holds true, then Week 4 will be another decent showing for the group. The Vikings defense is bad again this year; they’re 26th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed per game. They were just torched by Justin Herbert for over 400 yards passing and allowed wide receiver Keenan Allen to throw a 49 yard touchdown pass. They limited the Chargers on the ground, but that’s probably more a product of Austin Ekeler’s absence than a stout run defense.

So how do the Panthers take advantage.