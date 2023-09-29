Panthers Reacts Results: Fans eager to blame leadership for another lost season

With three sorry weeks in the book on the 2023 NFL season, Carolina Panthers fans are ready and willing to point fingers at everyone in a leadership position attached to this franchise. Our three questions this week began with our standard confidence poll and then moved on to try to contextualize that (lack of) confidence.

Unsurprisingly, fans are losing patience with this franchise after five consecutive losing seasons. The team spent the whole offseason making bold moves and telling their fans that they had drafted the most pro ready quarterback in history. It seems, perhaps, that they oversold themselves.

To see how that landed with fans, we asked who they blame most for the miserably slow start to the Panthers season. The options were general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, or the injury bug. That bug, for the record, has bitten a whole lot of players. Yesterday’s injury report featured 23% of the active roster and that doesn’t account for the players who have already been placed on injured reserve. Several of y’all took to the comments section to find fault with the selections here, wanting to place the blame purely on owner David Tepper’s shoulders. Honestly, that was oversight on my part and I’m sorry for denying you the opportunity.

As the poll stands, 78% of y’all blame either the general manager or the head coach for the team’s current position. Fitterer is taking most of the heat, with 45% of fans blaming his roster construction and drafting skills for the Panthers perceived poor talent level.

The rapid loss of confidence this season got me thinking, with a new head coach and the number one overall pick at quarterback this season, were fans upset because they expected better, but overall still had hope for the future while this new team takes its lumps or were they lumping this year in with the current tradition of losing that has defined the past five years of the Panthers franchise.

Turns out y’all really aren’t hopeful for this team. I bet if we rephrased this as “do you think Reich was the right hire” that the numbers would come out pretty close. About one third of fans have hope for the future of this franchise as it is currently constructed. Two thirds of y’all are somewhere between exhausted by the constant losing and ready to burn the league down and start over.

