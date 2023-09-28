Panthers vs Vikings Defensive Preview

While the Panthers offense gears up for the #AdamThielenRevengeGame and the return of Bryce Young for this weekend, the defense will be limping into a game against one of the NFL’s top passing offenses. The Vikings also find themselves at 0-3 and this game becomes huge for one of these teams to right the ship for the 2023 season. The Panthers defense has definitely outperformed their offense throughout the first 3 weeks in its entirety, however they can’t seem to shake the injury bug. Let’s dive in.

What’s the game-plan for WR Justin Jefferson? While the Vikings can’t seem to win a football game, their star wide receiver Jefferson is already at the halfway mark for a 1,000 yard season in just 3 games. On the season, he has 27 receptions on 38 targets for 458 yards and 1 TD. For context, his former running mate Adam Thielen has 211 yards and 2 TDs on 25 targets to lead the Panthers. Jefferson is going to be a problem on Sunday, as the Panthers already injury riddled secondary will trot out Donte Jackson and (possibly) CJ Henderson to combat the attack. If Henderson can’t go after leaving last week’s game, that leaves Troy Hill and a box of rocks to try and stop one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in 2023. The Panthers need to figure out some kind of bracket coverage to limit Jefferson. Make no mistake, he will eat against this Panthers secondary. The question is, how much?

Shut down the running game. The Panthers biggest problem throughout the first 3 games has been limiting the running game. Luckily, Vikings RB1 Alexander Mattison hasn't exactly been stellar. He has 155 yards rushing on 39 carries and a 4.0 YPC average, however he made a lot of that up against the Chargers defense. Still, this isn't a great Panthers rushing defense as the injuries continue to mount. While the Panthers say they don't expect Frankie Luvu to miss time, as of the time of this writing he's only logged a limited practice this week, and the linebacker group is already missing Shaq Thompson for the remainder of the season. If Luvu can't go, that slates practice squad veteran Deion Jones into a pretty significant role alongside Kamu Grugier-Hill, who statistically is having a fine season but the advanced metrics show his run defense hasn't been very good. The Panthers really could use a get right game where they control the line of scrimmage against a mediocre Vikings offensive line.

Jeremy Chinn vs TJ Hockensen. Jeremy Chinn's experiment as a pseudo linebacker/nickel corner has so far not paid a ton of dividends. Chinn is great in run support, however it seems as though Carolina takes him off the field in obvious passing situations. Both Troy Hill and Donte Jackson outsnapped him in week 3, though the Seahawks don't have a high end tight end talent like Hockensen. I think it would behoove the Panthers defense to keep Chinn in and cover against Hockensen since they are a brisk breeze away from having to play their 4th and 5th CB options to start the season on the outside. Chinn has the physical element you want to see against a tight end. This matchup could be huge, as I stated above I am hoping and expecting to see some sort of game plan to combat Justin Jefferson.

What are you looking for on Sunday, Panthers fans?