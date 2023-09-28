Lions vs Packers: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime gets spiced up in Week 4 with a big rivalry match up between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. These aged franchises are tied atop the NFC North leaderboard at 2-1.

While nobody would describe Jared Goff or Jordan Love’s offenses as juggernauts, both teams have managed to both score more points than any team in the NFC South through three games. They have also allowed more points than all but the Carolina Panthers.

Even with a harmful paucity of time this week to either rest or prepare, there should be a fair amount of offense and, hopefully, scoring tonight. That’s a common theory judging by our whole staff here at CSR picking the over for tonight’s game.

Trust us at your own risk.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.