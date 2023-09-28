Keep Sounding: Three weeks done, featuring our friend Spenser

We’re three weeks into the 2023 NFL season and things have not gone so great for the Carolina Panthers. To help discuss our sorrows, we’re joined by our pal and new longtime Minnesota Vikings fan Spenser. But first, we get super meta and just have a nice chat with the boys. Here’s the episode summary:

We start with Spenser’s journey to becoming a longtime Vikings fan this season

Kirk Cousins doesn’t swear

The levels of Brian’s and Jonathan’s Panthers fandom and what it would take to ever lose it

How we approach covering a team that’s been mostly bad for several years

Interacting with the ‘best’ parts of social media

Now for real football talk

The Panthers have played varying degrees of the same game three times in as many weeks

An injury update

Why the Panthers elected to throw the ball so much against the Seahawks with their backup quarterback in

The weaknesses of the Vikings offense align with the weaknesses in the Panthers defense, so something’s gotta give

The Panthers secondary situation and the nightmare that is covering Justin Jefferson

Bryce’s accuracy but lack of volume throwing to open receivers

A must win game for the Vikings

Score predictions

