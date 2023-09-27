Bryce Young is practicing today for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury late in the Carolina Panthers Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. There is no official word yet as to whether the team expects him to play on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings—let alone start.

The Panthers currently only have Young and back up Andy Dalton at the quarterback position. Jacob Luton was with the team until the Saints signed him off of Carolina’s practice squad in the wake of Derek Carr’s own injury.

Quarterback roulette may continue in the NFC South, but with any luck the Panthers won’t be playing. Look to see if the Panthers sign a quarterback after today’s practice for a strong indication of whether or not Young will play on Sunday.

