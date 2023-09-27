Panthers Injury Update: LB Frankie Luvu not expected to miss time, S Xavier Woods out 4-6 weeks

Well, we have good news and bad news. Good news first! Frankie Luvu likely won’t miss a ton of time due to his hip pointer injury, could even play this week, per his teammate and a league source.

Panthers’ Kamu Grugier-Hill said Mon. he doesn’t expect Frankie Luvu to miss time due to his hip pointer. A league source concurs.

Xavier Woods’ hamstring injury is of greater concern. The veteran safety could miss a month or more, as @JFowlerESPN said. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 27, 2023

Bad news: the Panthers will likely be missing another key piece of their secondary for at least a month, as S Xavier Woods joins CB Jaycee Horn on the “defensive backs with hamstring injuries” report.

#Panthers starting safety Xavier Woods expected to miss extended time with a hamstring injury, per sources. One source said the absence could be 4-6 weeks.



That marks two key Panthers defensive backs set to miss time, Woods and Jaycee Horn. pic.twitter.com/PXR51LLH5l — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 26, 2023

Luvu avoiding a lengthy injury is very good for this defense, as they’ve already lost Shaq Thompson for the season and were forced to default to Kamu Grugier-Hill and practice squad call up (but veteran) Deion Jones against the Seattle Seahawks. Keeping the centerpiece of the defense in the rotation should be helpful, as Luvu is currently on the warpath to his best season as a pro. On the back end, the Panthers lost another starter in Xavier Woods in their secondary for the foreseeable future. Sam Franklin filled in admirably in his stead, and this could be his chance to show his skills as more than a special teams ace.

Compounding this issue is the unknown status of CB CJ Henderson, who also left Sunday’s game with an injury. While Henderson isn’t exactly a favorite of Panthers fans, he became a starting cornerback after Jaycee Horn also went down with an injury that will keep him out for a bit. Henderson’s status should be monitored, but the secondary as a whole is limping into the Vikings week 4 tilt. More to come as the week goes on!