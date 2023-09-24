Panthers vs Vikings: Week 4 opening odds

Week 3 is closing with another close loss and an abundance of injuries. This weeks odds could shift significantly as the severity of the Carolina Panthers’ injuries are reported throughout the coming days. The team may have lost an additional four starters already, but that remains to be seen. That hasn’t exactly raised the team in the esteem of the oddsmakers over at Draftkings Sportsbook.

Week 4

Spread

Vikings: -3

Panthers: +3

O/U

44.5

Moneyline

Vikings: -155

Panthers: +130

Remember that home field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Panthers, in this case—three points on the spread. That means the Minnesota Vikings would be favored on a neutral field to win by about a touchdown.

That seems fitting given Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson are one of the top quarterback-wide receiver combinations in the league. The Vikings have lost three very close games and will be facing a Panthers defense playing a third string corner and missing it’s two starting inside linebackers.

The only encouraging bit in here is that the over/under for a Panthers game is starting to creep up after the offense posted 27 whole points in just one game.