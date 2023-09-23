Player prop bets for Panthers vs Seahawks

Welcome back to Week 2 of our new weekly series that we are bringing to you courtesy of our friends over at Draftkings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at the most interesting—or riskiest—player prop bets each week for the Carolina Panthers.

With Bryce Young out and the Panthers offense yet to find any rhythm that they can call their own, we’re in for another week of weak odds for very generic performances. Let’s take a look:

Andy Dalton Pass Yds - O/U 213.5 (-115/-115)

These aren’t odds to make or stake your fortune on, but they give an interesting idea of how e-Vegas feels about the Panthers offense, the Seattle defense, and Dalton’s experience. The O/U set at 213.5—about 60 yards more than the Panthers passing attack has produced in a single game so far—suggests that there is some expectation that the Panthers start putting things together this week.

Quarterback changes aside, the return of D.J. Chark and the opportunity to face a softer, if only mildly, passing defense in Seattle just might open things up for Dalton.

The logic is all there, but I still won’t trust this offense until after they have shown me something worth trusting. Bet the over if you’re feeling squirrely or if you expect the Panthers to defy expectations at every turn as they ever have. Otherwise, play it safe here.

Brian Burns Sacks - O/U 0.75 (+100/-130)

This would feel like easy money if the Panthers were ever consistent enough for that phrase to apply to anything in their orbit. Burns is playing for his next contract, facing a team starting two back up offensive tackles, in a game that he knows the defense will have to win.

Of course, Seattle knows all of this just as well and will be trying to scheme Burns out of the game. I’d still bet that Burns gets at least one sack.

Eddie Piñeiro FG Made - O/U 1.5 (+130/-166)

Eddie Piñeiro PAT Made - O/U 1.5 (-125/-105)

I really enjoy using kicker props as an analog for offensive performance predictions. Oddsmakers are not expecting the Panthers to score much, but what they do will likely be field goals. That didn’t take a genius to figure out. Honestly, the more interesting line to me would have been to set the O/U on FG Made to 2.5. I might still take the Over at that.