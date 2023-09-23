Cat Scratch Reader’s Week 3 picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is in full swing. The Carolina Panthers are joined by the New England Patriots, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears, and the Arizona Cardinals as 0-2 squads all looking to avoid an 0-3 start.

Of that set, either the Vikings or the Chargers have the best odds of exiting the weekend 1-2 as they play each other on Sunday. Our staff is currently split on who will walk away with the win in Minnesota.

We are not split, however, on the Panthers chances this weekend. It’s not that we think Andy Dalton will be an immensely worse quarterback than Bryce Young at this moment in time so much as none of us have much faith in the Panthers offense as a whole.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season. Below are all of our staff picks for Sunday’s games.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.